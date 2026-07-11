CHANDIGARH, Jul 10 : Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 will be realised through the strength of the country's farmlands.

Emphasising the need to move beyond being merely producers, he said that farmers must now become value creators and exporters.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the three-day 33rd Mango Mela on Friday evening at the historic Yadavindra Gardens in Pinjore. Prior to the inauguration, he visited the exhibition stalls set up by progressive farmers from different states and took a keen interest in the wide variety of mangoes on display.

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Saini said the goal is to take Haryana's mangoes to global markets.

Welcoming progressive farmers, horticulturists, entrepreneurs, and tourists from Haryana and across the country, Saini said that the exhibition of over 200 varieties of mangoes at the fair reflects the experience, innovation, and hard work of the farming community.

He congratulated the Haryana Tourism Corporation and the Horticulture Department for organising the grand event, describing the Mango Mela as a tribute to the dedication of farmers and a celebration of Haryana's agricultural excellence.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is emerging as the world's fastest-growing major economy, with its villages, farmers, and agriculture forming the backbone of this remarkable journey.

He emphasised that farmers will receive the true value of their hard work only when they become strong participants in the market as well. With this objective, a nationwide network of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) is being developed. By coming together through FPOs, small and marginal farmers can reduce production costs and enhance their incomes.

The Chief Minister said that while today's India takes pride in its rich traditions, it is also embracing modern technology with confidence.

He emphasised that if India is to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the agriculture sector must evolve in line with the needs of the future.

Referring to the growing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI), he said that farmers stand to benefit immensely from its adoption. Timely information on soil nutrient deficiencies, irrigation requirements, suitable crops, early disease detection, and market demand can help save time, reduce input costs, and significantly enhance farmers' income.

He further said that drones are now being used for farm surveys, AI is helping assess soil health, and real-time weather updates are reaching farmers through their mobile phones. AI-enabled digital accounting also allows farmers to maintain a complete record of their expenses and income on their smartphones, paving the way for smart farming.

Emphasising the importance of balancing innovation with experience, he said that while technology can guide the way, the true soul of agriculture lies in the wisdom and experience of farmers. Therefore, tradition and technology must move forward together, he said.

Saini said that with agricultural landholdings becoming increasingly fragmented, the government is encouraging farmers to diversify into horticulture.

To promote mango cultivation, a subsidy of Rs 42,000 per acre is being provided for the establishment of new mango orchards.

Expressing confidence in the future of Haryana's agriculture, Saini said that the state's farmers are well-positioned to emerge as global role models by embracing modern technology, natural farming, horticulture, and value addition.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Heritage and Tourism Minister Arvind Sharma said that, besides Haryana, mango growers from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh have displayed premium varieties, making the fair a major attraction for visitors.

Sharma described the mango as not only the "king of fruits" but also an integral part of India's cultural heritage, saying that mango leaves are traditionally used in religious rituals and worship.

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana, said that the Mango Mela provides an excellent platform for farmers and mango growers to showcase different mango varieties while also creating marketing opportunities for their produce. (PTI)