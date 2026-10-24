Goa tourism dept takes part in ITB Asia; highlights regenerative tourism, cultural heritage

PANAJI, Oct 23: The Goa tourism department showcased the coastal state's diverse offerings at ITB Asia 2026 in Singapore, highlighting regenerative tourism, cultural heritage, festivals, adventure activities and hinterland experiences, officials said on Friday.

The Goa Pavilion promoted the state's 'Goa Beyond Beaches' initiative at ITB Asia 2026, held from October 21 to 23, encouraging travellers to explore destinations beyond the coastline and discover Goa's cultural traditions, biodiversity, heritage sites, local communities and experiential tourism opportunities, they added.

"Regenerative tourism is central to the state's long-term tourism vision, with a focus on creating a positive and lasting impact on the environment, cultural heritage and local communities," state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte said.

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International platforms such as ITB Asia provide opportunities to strengthen Goa's presence in key global markets and showcase its diverse offerings, including festivals, traditional experiences, hinterland attractions, biodiversity and adventure tourism, he added.

The initiative aims to encourage more meaningful travel, while ensuring the preservation of Goa's natural and cultural wealth for future generations.

Director of Tourism Kedar Naik said Goa is positioning itself as a destination offering experiences for different categories of travellers.

He highlighted the importance of initiatives such as 'Goa Beyond Beaches' and regenerative tourism in promoting heritage, hinterland exploration, festivals and community-led experiences to international audiences.

During the three-day exhibition, the Goa delegation held interactions with travel trade representatives from Singapore, exploring opportunities for collaboration, destination promotion and the development of tourism experiences suited to international visitors.

The engagements also aimed to strengthen industry partnerships and expand awareness of Goa's offerings across diverse travel segments, officials said.

Through its participation at ITB Asia 2026, Goa Tourism reiterated its focus on diversifying the state's tourism portfolio, strengthening international trade relationships and promoting Goa as a destination that extends beyond beaches to encompass culture, nature, adventure and community-based tourism, they said.

The pavilion was visited by Shilpak Ambule, High Commissioner of India to Singapore, Sakeena Masood Itoo, Cabinet Minister, Jammu and Kashmir, and PC Vishnunadh, Minister of Tourism, Kerala.

Goa Tourism was represented by Kuldeep Arolkar, Managing Director, Goa Tourism Development Corporation, Diksha Tari, Deputy Director, Goa Tourism and Chitra Vengurlekar, Assistant Tourist Officer, Goa Tourism. (PTI)