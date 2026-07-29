GNDSKP celebrates Foundation Day, Manyal asks students to make full use of schemes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: On its eighth Foundation Day, Guru Nabha Dass Samaj Kalyan Parishad (GNDSKP) here today organized a function and felicitated the meritorious students of the community who have excelled in various fields.

The chief guest on this occasion was Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, MLA Ramgarh (also patron and chief advisor of the Parishad) while Dr. Bharat Bhushan, MLA Kathua was the guest of honour and the programme was presided over by Sansar Chand Karotra, Parishad president.

Advertisement

A career guidance book for students was also released on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief guest emphasized the importance of education, self-confidence, continuous social progress and hard work.

He encouraged the students and their parents to make full use of various Government welfare schemes and educational opportunities.

Dr. Bharat Bhushan stressed on the need to continue organizing such educational and social initiatives for the betterment of the society.

On this occasion, a new executive committee of the Parishad was also announced with Dr. Sanjeev Kumar and Ashwani Kumar as vice presidents; Naresh Kashyap and Raj Kumar Nargotra, assistant vice presidents; Dr. Shiv Lal, Vijay Kumar and Varinder Kumar, additional general secretaries; Vinod Kumar and Rohit Lalotra, secretaries; Neeraj Santwal, joint secretary; Kartar Kalotra, vice president district Jammu; Joginder Balgotra, general secretary and Rinku Kumar, treasurer.