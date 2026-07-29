GMCH organizes awareness programme on Hepatitis

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: To spread awareness about prevention, early diagnosis and treatment of hepatitis under the global theme 'Let's Break It Down', Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Jammu, in collaboration with BEE ENN College of Nursing, Chak Bhalwal, observed World Hepatitis Day at Chest Diseases Hospital, Jammu.

The programme started under the guidance of Principal and Dean GMC Jammu, Dr. Ashutosh Gupta and was inaugurated by Acting Principal and Dean GMC Jammu, Dr. Ashok Sharma, Professor and HOD Ophthalmology, who highlighted the importance of creating public awareness, promoting vaccination and encouraging early screening to eliminate hepatitis as a public health threat. Dr. Shaista Ganai, Deputy Medical Superintendent GMCH Jammu urged healthcare professionals and students to become ambassadors for hepatitis prevention.

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The event featured a poster presentation competition, a scientific PowerPoint presentation on hepatitis and a quiz competition for MBBS and nursing students. A Hepatitis B vaccination drive was also organized for MBBS students as part of the awareness initiative.

Faculty members Dr. Vijayant Singh Chandial, Dr. Vikrant, Medical Superintendent CD Hospital, Dr. Rakesh and Medical Superintendent GMCH, Dr. Varinder Trisal emphasized the significance of preventive measures, timely diagnosis and evidence-based management of viral hepatitis.

Principals of various nursing colleges and nursing students were also present on this occasion.

Winners of the poster presentation, PPT presentation and quiz competitions were felicitated with prizes and certificates.