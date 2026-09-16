GMC Srinagar orders e-Office in all units within 7 days

Warns of action over manual file processing

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 15: Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has given all its departments, associated hospitals and subordinate offices one week to operationalise the e-Office system, warning that officials responsible for avoidable delays or continuing manual file processing despite the availability of the electronic platform could face action.

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The directive was issued by the Administrator, Associated Hospitals, GMC Srinagar, following directions from the General Administration Department (GAD) for mandatory implementation of e-Office across Government offices.

All Heads of Departments, Medical Superintendents of associated hospitals, Heads/In-charges of sections and other subordinate units have been directed to immediately adopt the e-Office system and process official files and correspondence through the platform wherever applicable.

The concerned offices have been asked to complete all necessary formalities within one week of the issuance of the directive. These include submission of user details, user mapping, training and orientation, and commencement of electronic file movement.

A consolidated compliance report is also to be submitted to the Office of the Administrator within seven days.

The GMC has specifically warned that any avoidable delay, non-compliance or deliberate continuation of manual file processing despite the availability of e-Office will be viewed seriously.

Responsibility will be fixed on the concerned officer or official in accordance with applicable rules and instructions.

To facilitate the rollout, designated Liaison Officers/Nodal Officers have been identified for the associated hospitals and subordinate offices. They will coordinate with the administrative authorities and the e-Office Nodal Officer on implementation-related issues.

The nodal officers will facilitate submission of user details to the IT Department, mapping or re-mapping of users, creation of official email accounts, VPN access, training and other requirements necessary for operationalising the system.