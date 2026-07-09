GMC Srinagar eyes DHR Research Excellence Centre

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 8: Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar has initiated the process for establishing a Multidisciplinary Research Unit-Centre of Research Excellence (MRU-CoRE) under the Department of Health Research (DHR), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and has invited faculty members to submit research proposals for the Centre-backed initiative.

The proposed MRU-CoRE aims to strengthen biomedical research through advanced infrastructure, enhanced funding and specialised manpower, while generating evidence-based solutions to priority health challenges.

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In a communication issued by the college, faculty members have been directed to submit project proposals in the prescribed DHR-ICMR format to the Multidisciplinary Research Unit (MRU) by August 10, 2026.

According to the DHR guidelines, the proposed Centre of Research Excellence will focus on solution-oriented research in key national health priority areas, including reproductive, child health and nutrition; non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension and mental health; and communicable diseases, including tuberculosis (TB), antimicrobial resistance (AMR), One Health and vector-borne diseases.

The MRU scheme, launched in 2013, has so far established 118 Multidisciplinary Research Units in Government Medical Colleges and Research Institutions across the country.

As per officials, following performance reviews, the Department of Health Research decided to upgrade high-performing MRUs into Centres of Research Excellence capable of undertaking cutting-edge biomedical research with enhanced funding, laboratory infrastructure, specialised manpower and stronger data management capabilities.

Eight MRUs were upgraded during the 2025-26 financial year.

The guidelines state that only MRUs securing at least 70 per cent in the DHR performance evaluation are eligible to apply for CoRE status.

To be considered, applicant institutions must submit three research proposals addressing high-priority health issues. Each proposal must clearly outline the scientific rationale, disease burden, existing knowledge gaps, methodology and expected outcomes.

Each selected MRU-CoRE will be eligible for a non-recurring grant of up to Rs 3 crore for procuring advanced laboratory equipment, in addition to annual recurring assistance of Rs 61 lakh for manpower and Rs 60 lakh for consumables, contingencies and training, subject to approval.

The funding pattern will remain applicable until September 30, 2026, pending a decision on the continuation of the scheme during the 16th Finance Commission period.