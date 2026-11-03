Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 2: The Department of Paediatric Surgery at SMGS Hospital, Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, has won the Best Paper Award at the 14th National Conference of the Society of Paediatric Urology held at King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

The award-winning paper, titled "Laparoscopic and Endourological Management of Rare Urological Disorders in Children", was presented by Dr Saalim Nazki, Head of the Department of Paediatric Surgery.

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The department presented three scientific papers at the conference, including one by the resident doctor, highlighting its academic and research activities.

Expressing happiness over the achievement, Dr Nazki said the award was a matter of pride for the department and the institution.

He said that despite being a recently established department, it had already received recognition and won several awards at academic and scientific forums.

He also acknowledged the support of the GMC administration and the Government, which had enabled the department to showcase its clinical and academic achievements at national and international platforms.