GMC Jammu organizes seminar on cybersecurity

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 15: Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, organized a seminar on cybersecurity and cyber hygiene to raise awareness among faculty, staff, administrators and students about cyber threats and safe digital practices.

The programme was organized by the GMC Jammu IT Committee. Mohd Yasin Kichloo, SSP and a nationally recognized cyber expert, was the guest speaker. Dr Ashutosh Gupta, Principal and Dean, GMC Jammu, attended the seminar as the chief guest.

Advertisement

The seminar focused on emerging cyber risks, online fraud, data protection and responsible use of digital devices and platforms. It also highlighted the need for vigilance across both personal and professional settings.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Ashutosh Gupta said cybersecurity had become an essential part of everyday life. Drawing a comparison between personal hygiene and digital safety, he said, “Just as handwashing prevents infections, cyber hygiene helps prevent cyber threats.”

He stressed that cybersecurity was a shared responsibility and encouraged participants to adopt alert and responsible digital practices rather than treating cyber protection as a matter limited to technical experts.

Mohd Yasin Kitchloo delivered an interactive session on the growing risks associated with cybercrime. He underlined the importance of cybersecurity at both personal and institutional levels, particularly in medical colleges that handle sensitive information and rely extensively on digital systems. He discussed common threats, including phishing messages, suspicious links, weak passwords, unauthorised applications, online scams and careless sharing of personal information.

The seminar included interactive sessions and practical exercises using mobile phones. Participants received guidance on strengthening device security, identifying suspicious activity, managing privacy settings, creating secure passwords and exercising caution while opening unfamiliar websites, messages and attachments.

Administrator AHJ(chairman IT committee), Heads of Departments, faculty members, Registrars, postgraduate scholars, MBBS students, Matron & nursing staff, BSc courses students, faculty & students of the Ayurvedic College, Nursing College Gangyal, AMT School, ANMT School attended the programme.

The seminar was coordinated by Dr Kailash Singh.