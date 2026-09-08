GMC Jammu MBBS Interns Call Off Strike For A Month After Stipend Hike Assurance

JAMMU, Sept 8: MBBS interns of Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu have temporarily called off their ongoing strike for one month following an assurance from Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo that their stipend would be revised and enhanced within the stipulated period.

In a letter to the Principal, the interns said the decision was taken after their meeting with the Minister and in the interest of ensuring uninterrupted patient care and academic activities.

They said the suspension of the strike was based on the assurance given by the Minister and was not a withdrawal of their demand.

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The interns made it clear that if the promised revision was not implemented within one month, they would reconsider their course of action.