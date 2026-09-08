Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Social Trends / GMC Jammu MBBS Interns Call Off Strike For A Month After Stipend Hike Assurance

GMC Jammu MBBS Interns Call Off Strike For A Month After Stipend Hike Assurance

JAMMU, Sept 8: MBBS interns of Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu have temporarily called off their ongoing strike for one month following an assurance from Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo that their stipend would be revised and enhanced...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
07:07 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Sept 8: MBBS interns of Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu have temporarily called off their ongoing strike for one month following an assurance from Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo that their stipend would be revised and enhanced within the stipulated period.

In a letter to the Principal, the interns said the decision was taken after their meeting with the Minister and in the interest of ensuring uninterrupted patient care and academic activities.

They said the suspension of the strike was based on the assurance given by the Minister and was not a withdrawal of their demand.

Advertisement

The interns made it clear that if the promised revision was not implemented within one month, they would reconsider their course of action.

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra