GMC Jammu introduces advanced cancer diagnostic services, organizes workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Jammu has introduced and operationalized specialized diagnostic services in Flow Cytometry and Immunohistochemistry (IHC) to improve cancer diagnosis, enable early and precise classification of malignancies and support personalized treatment for patients.

The initiative is being strengthened through collaborative efforts of GMC Jammu, the State Cancer Institute (SCI), Jammu, and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCHRC), New Chandigarh, under the aegis of the Association of Academic and Clinical Pathologists (AACP) and the J&K Chapter of the Indian Association of Pathologists and Microbiologists (IAPM).

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To mark the development, GMC Jammu organized a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme-cum-workshop titled “Transforming Diagnosis with Immunohistochemistry and Flow Cytometry” at its auditorium. The programme focused on “Diagnostic Pathology in the Era of Precision Medicine: The Evolving Role of Immunohistochemistry and Flow Cytometry.”

The initiative was undertaken under the guidance of Dr Ashutosh Gupta, Dean and Principal, GMC Jammu, and Dr Ashish Gulia, Director-Principal, HBCHRC, New Chandigarh.

The academic sessions featured expert lectures, interactive discussions, case-based learning and practical training. Dr Kinjal Biyani spoke on “Driving Precision Diagnostics with High Medical Value Assays,” while Dr Ravikiran N Pawar delivered a lecture on “Flow Cytometry in Haematological Malignancies.” Dr Sankalp M Sancheti discussed “Hodgkin Lymphoma: Approach and Differentials,” and Dr Nilay Nishith addressed “Mastering the Pillars of IHC Set-up.” Dr Ashutosh Gupta spoke on “Immunotherapy in Cancer.”

An interactive panel discussion on integrated oncology involving Dr Sankalp M Sancheti, Dr Nadeem Shoket, Dr Sanjeev Dhingra and Dr Aditya Mahajan highlighted the importance of multidisciplinary coordination in cancer diagnosis and management.

Parallel hands-on workshops were organized for scientific and laboratory personnel. Practical training in immunohistochemistry was held in the Department of Pathology, GMC Jammu, while the flow cytometry workshop took place at SCI Jammu.

Dr Jitendra conducted a dedicated session on the practical requirements for establishing and operationalizing a flow cytometry facility.

Senior faculty members, clinicians and medical administrators from GMC Jammu and its associated hospitals attended the programme.