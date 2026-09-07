Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / GMC Jammu Interns Continue Strike For Stipend Hike

GMC Jammu Interns Continue Strike For Stipend Hike

Medical Interns at GMC Jammu continued their strike for stipend hike. Interns demanded that government should give written assurance on hike and won’t believe the verbal assurance given by the minister. Health and medical education minister Sakina Itoo had...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
12:51 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

Medical Interns at GMC Jammu continued their strike for stipend hike. Interns demanded that government should give written assurance on hike and won’t believe the verbal assurance given by the minister. Health and medical education minister Sakina Itoo had said they file for hike is being processed

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra