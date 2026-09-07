GMC Jammu Interns Continue Strike For Stipend Hike
Medical Interns at GMC Jammu continued their strike for stipend hike. Interns demanded that government should give written assurance on hike and won’t believe the verbal assurance given by the minister. Health and medical education minister Sakina Itoo had...
Medical Interns at GMC Jammu continued their strike for stipend hike. Interns demanded that government should give written assurance on hike and won’t believe the verbal assurance given by the minister. Health and medical education minister Sakina Itoo had said they file for hike is being processed
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