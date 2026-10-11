GMC Jammu holds CME programme on pain mgmt in palliative care

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 10: Department of Anaesthesia, Critical Care and Pain Medicine, Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, organized a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on "Pain Management - An Essential Part of Palliative Care" at the college auditorium today.

Approximately 130 delegates attended the CME, including consultants from various medical and surgical specialties, postgraduate residents, and healthcare professionals from district hospitals and private healthcare institutions.

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A dedicated palliative care file was inaugurated on the occasion, underscoring the importance of strengthening palliative care services and promoting a more systematic approach to the care of patients with cancer and other serious illnesses.

The programme was held under the guidance of Dr Ashutosh Gupta, Principal and Dean, GMC Jammu. The organizing team was led by Dr Rajesh Mahajan, organizing chairperson, with Dr Madan Katoch, co-chairperson; Dr Naine Bhadrala, organizing secretary; Dr Ashwani Kumar, scientific chairperson; and Dr Shruti Gupta and Dr Neha Sharma, co-organizing secretaries.

The CME featured an extensive panel of faculty members, including Dr Anju Jamwal, Dr Anita Vig, Dr Renu Wakhloo, Dr Ajay Gupta, Dr Arti Mahajan, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Wani, Dr Updesh Kumar, Dr Santosh Devi, Dr Jasmeen Choudhary, Dr Rumani Ruku, Dr Ashufta Rasool, Dr Heena Gupta, Dr Kunal Sharma, Dr Loveleen Kour, Dr Heena Saini, Dr Rajdeep Kour, Dr Isha Gupta, Dr Abhilasha Gupta, Dr Ranika Devi Manhas, Dr Shipra Gupta, Dr Preeti Sharma and Dr Mehak Gul.

Eminent faculty members from across Jammu province, including Dr Sanjay Kalsotra, Dr Bhan, Dr Rasmeet Kaur, Dr Ankita Atri, Dr Sohail Bandey, and Dr Anu Manhas, also contributed to the academic programme.

The scientific programme featured expert lectures and interactive panel discussions on pain assessment, cancer pain management, appropriate opioid use, the multidimensional needs of patients requiring palliative care, and the role of nurses in providing comprehensive supportive care.

A poster competition was also organized as part of the academic programme, encouraging students and residents to express their understanding of palliative care through creative and scientific presentations.