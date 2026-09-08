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Home / Videos / GMC Interns Say Won’t Call Off Strike Till Written Assurance On Stipend Hike

GMC Interns Say Won’t Call Off Strike Till Written Assurance On Stipend Hike

Medical Interns at GMC Jammu continued their strike for stipend hike. Interns said till the government gives written assurance in this regard they won’t call off strike. The protesting interns were joined by PDP delegation. Health and medical education...

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Daily Excelsior
03:28 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Medical Interns at GMC Jammu continued their strike for stipend hike. Interns said till the government gives written assurance in this regard they won’t call off strike. The protesting interns were joined by PDP delegation. Health and medical education minister Sakina Itoo had said they file for hike is being process

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