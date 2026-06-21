GMC conducts stem cell therapy on knee osteoarthritis patient

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: In a first of its kind, the Department of Orthopaedics, Govt Medical College (GMC), Jammu has instituted stem cell therapy for a patient with knee osteoarthritis .

The stem cell therapy is a newer therapy to prevent progression of osteoarthritis in mild to moderate disease and can prevent or delay the need of total knee replacement in the patients of osteoarthritis. It is a day care procedure and patient can be sent on the same day.

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By making the stem cell therapy treatment available for OA knee patients, the Department of Orthopedics of GMC Jammu has joined the select club of the Medical Centres in India where the stem cells has been used for OA knee.

This procedure was conducted by Dr Bias Dev, Associate Professor, Orthopaedics with assistance from Dr Tahir Afzal and Dr Tadeel Rashid in Bone and Joint Hospital, Jammu on a 65- year-old patient, Bishno Devi resident of Bainglar, Samba on Friday. The patient is suffering from knee pain because of osteoarthritis and was asking for total knee replacement to overcome her pain.

The challenge in stem cells therapy is in maintaining a strict cold chain as they are transported in a liquid Nitrogen chamber for maintaining a temperature of minus 90 degrees Celsius .

The required articles for this treatment was arranged through Ayushman Bharat Scheme for which the patient and her relatives has expressed their gratitude to the team of treating doctors and GMC administration particularly Principal GMC, Dr Ashutosh Gupta for making the facility available with no cost to the patient.