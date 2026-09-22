GMC Baramulla expansion faces land hurdle: Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 21: Government today said that the proposed expansion of Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla is facing a land hurdle, with an additional 32 kanals identified for the project awaiting a formal No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Industries and Commerce Department.

In a written reply to a question by Baramulla MLA Javid Hassan Baig in the J&K Legislative Assembly, the Government said 61 kanals and 13 marlas had already been transferred from the Industries and Commerce Department to the Health and Medical Education Department for establishment and expansion of GMC Baramulla.

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However, due to the acute shortage of land at the college, another 32-kanal patch adjacent to GMC Baramulla, reportedly under the possession of the District Industries Centre (DIC), Baramulla, was identified for acquisition.

The matter was taken up with the Industries and Commerce Department for consideration and formal transfer of the land, but the process remains pending, the Government said.

On medical equipment, the Government said an MRI machine had been approved for GMC Baramulla under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

The J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited placed the purchase order on July 24, 2026, with procurement expected to take five to six months, subject to availability of funds.

The procurement of a Cath Lab has, meanwhile, been delayed after the selected bidder failed to supply equipment conforming to tender specifications as the specified model had been discontinued by the firm.

A fresh tender has been floated and its technical evaluation is underway. The financial bid is scheduled to be opened by September 30, with a fresh Rate Contract targeted for award by October 10.

On medical waste management, the Government said GMC Baramulla was currently using an outsourced agency.

A Sewage Treatment Plant/Effluent Treatment Plant has also been approved under the Capex Budget 2026-27, with cost estimates being prepared by the PWD Engineer-in-Chief for obtaining Administrative Approval.

Meanwhile, a proposal for an Ayurvedic Medical College at Baramulla has been approved under the National AYUSH Mission (NAM).

The Government said 50 kanals at Amargarh, Sopore, had been transferred to the Health and Medical Education Department through Government Order No. 23-JK(Rev) of 2026 dated August 7, 2026.

The Chief Engineer, R&B, North Kashmir, has been asked to prepare the Detailed Project Report for the proposed facility.

On additional ambulances for the Baramulla constituency, the Government said emergency response and patient transportation were being provided through the 102/108 ambulance services.

It said seven ambulances were presently available in the constituency, including BLS ambulances at Fatehgarh and Chandoosa, two ALS ambulances at GMC Baramulla and ambulances at PHC Sheeri, PHC Delina and GMC Baramulla under the 102 service.

The Government said there was no separate proposal for constituency-wise procurement of ambulances, adding that future additions to the 102/108 fleet would be prioritised based on critical gaps.