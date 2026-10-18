GMC Anantnag duo qualify NORCET-11

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 17: Two graduates of Government Nursing College, GMC Anantnag, have qualified the AIIMS Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-11), with Seerat Yousuf securing All India Rank (AIR) 208 and Noorul Ain obtaining Rank 1749.

Yousuf, a resident of Pahroo, Nowgam, and Noorul Ain, who hails from Chadoora in Budgam district, belong to the college's 2021 batch.

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The examination, conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is held for the recruitment of nursing officers at AIIMS institutions and other participating central government hospitals.

Faculty members at GMC Anantnag's Nursing College attributed the achievement to the candidates' hard work and the institution's academic guidance and mentorship.

The Principal of GMC Anantnag and the Nursing College administration congratulated the qualifiers and wished them success in their future careers.