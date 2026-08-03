GMC Anantnag doctors publish world-first PAX2 case

Rare kidney, eye disorder traced to novel mutation

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, Aug 2: A team of doctors from Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag has reported what is being described as the world's first genetically confirmed case of a rare inherited disorder that causes both kidney disease and eye abnormalities.

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The breakthrough, published in the prestigious Kidney International journal, identified a previously unknown mutation in the PAX2 gene, helping explain the patient's condition and potentially improving the diagnosis of similar cases worldwide.

The report describes a 22-year-old man with chronic kidney disease and gout who was also found to have cataracts and iris coloboma, a rare congenital condition in which part of the iris, the coloured portion of the eye, is missing.

Genetic testing revealed a previously unreported change in the PAX2 gene, enabling doctors to identify the underlying cause of the patient's kidney and eye abnormalities.

According to the authors, this is the first genetically confirmed case of its kind to be reported in global medical literature.

The case report, titled "Iris Coloboma in PAX2-Related Disorder," was authored by Dr Jawad Iqbal Rather, Assistant Professor, Department of General Medicine, and Dr Rayees Ahmad Sofi, Associate Professor and In-charge Head, Department of Ophthalmology, GMC Anantnag.

The article was published on July 27, 2026, in Kidney International, the official journal of the International Society of Nephrology.

With an Impact Factor of 21.8 and a CiteScore of 23.1, the journal is ranked among the top one percent globally in the field of nephrology.

According to the researchers, the report documents the first known case worldwide linking chronic kidney disease, gout, bilateral cataracts and iris coloboma with a previously unreported PAX2 gene variant confirmed through advanced genetic testing, making it a significant addition to global medical literature.

The patient, born to closely related parents, had chronic kidney disease and gout.

Investigations showed a serum creatinine level of 2.17 mg/dl and an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) of 43 ml/min/1.73 m², indicating significantly reduced kidney function.

A detailed slit-lamp examination revealed bilateral cataracts and iris coloboma.

To determine the underlying cause of the condition, the patient underwent whole-exome sequencing, which analyses thousands of genes simultaneously.

The findings were subsequently confirmed through Sanger sequencing, a highly accurate method used to verify genetic variants.

The analysis identified a heterozygous PAX2 (c.87C>G; p.Asn29Lys) missense variant.

Multiple computer-based prediction tools indicated that the variant was damaging, and it was classified as "likely pathogenic", or likely disease-causing, in accordance with the guidelines of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG).

The researchers said the variant has never before been reported in the ClinVar database, making it a novel genetic finding.

They added that the combination of chronic kidney disease, gout, bilateral cataracts, iris coloboma and molecular confirmation of a previously unreported PAX2 variant distinguishes the case from all previously documented reports.

According to the authors, the findings broaden the known clinical spectrum of PAX2-related disorders and highlight the importance of considering genetic testing in patients presenting with kidney disease alongside unexplained eye abnormalities.

Early genetic diagnosis, they said, can improve clinical management, family counselling and long-term monitoring.

The Principal and faculty of GMC Anantnag congratulated the two doctors, describing the publication as a reflection of the institution's growing focus on research and clinical excellence.