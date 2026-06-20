GMC Anantnag Cardiologist Accused of Performing Unnecessary Cardiac Procedures

A departmental inquiry by the Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education (HME) Department has revealed that nearly 50 per cent of evaluated patients who underwent advanced cardiac procedures at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag did not require the interventions. The inquiry has alleged large-scale procedural irregularities, fraudulent insurance claims, patient exploitation and unnecessary medical procedures under the PMJAY-SEHAT health insurance scheme. Cardiologist Dr. Syed Maqbool has been named in connection with the alleged irregularities and manipulation of official medical records.

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