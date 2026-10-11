GMC Anantnag bags Rs 2 cr ICMR project

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Oct 10: The Department of Radiation Oncology at Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag has secured a Rs 2-crore project from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to improve breast cancer survival in Jammu and Kashmir by addressing late diagnosis, treatment delays and patients dropping out of care.

Titled "Improving Breast Cancer Survival in Jammu & Kashmir", the research and implementation project was sanctioned during a two-day ICMR-GMC Jammu Co-Development and Proposal Development Workshop held on October 7 and 8.

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According to GMC Anantnag, the project will focus on tackling key factors contributing to poor breast cancer outcomes through evidence-based community interventions and streamlined care pathways to ensure continuity of treatment.

The initiative assumes significance for South Kashmir, where GMC Anantnag caters to patients from Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama and adjoining areas.

The institution said it serves a population of more than 30 lakh and is the second-largest cancer registration centre in the Valley after GMC Srinagar.

According to the college, breast cancer accounts for more than 60 percent of cancer cases among female patients registered at its Department of Radiation Oncology, highlighting the need for targeted interventions to improve diagnosis, treatment and follow-up.

The department has registered more than 3,500 cancer patients since its services began in 2019 and became fully operational in 2022. It recorded 730 new cases in 2025, the institution said.

The project was represented at the national-level workshop by Dr Shahid Bashir Wani, Professor and Head of the Department of Radiation Oncology, and Dr Ishtiyaq Ahmad Dar, Assistant Professor in the department.

The ICMR-GMC Jammu workshop brought together national experts to discuss research development, implementation science, data management and the integration of different stages of cancer care.