Glowing tribute paid to Parihar brothers on Balidan Diwas

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Nov 1: Hundreds joined LoP Sunil Sharma and MLA Kishtwar Shagun Parihar to pay floral tribute to Parihar brothers who were killed by terrorists on November 1 in 2018.

On this occasion a Shradhanjali programme was organised at BJP district office under the chairmanship of the district president, Ravi Parihar.

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LOP Sunil Sharma, MLA Shagun Parihar, district president of the party Ravi Parihar , Sanatan Dharam Sabha (SDS) president Mahant Ram Saran Dass, senior BJP leaders, Brijmohan Sharma and Tariq Keen addressed the gathering.

Speakers said that both Parihar brothers, Anil Parihar a senior BJP leader and Ajeet Parihar remained active in service of society Party during the period of turmoil which gripped the J&K in 1989.

Remembering the contributions of they said that martyr Anil Parihar's role in strengthening BJP during that era is an example in itself and can't be ignored who was having full support and guidance from his elder brother martyr Ajeet Parihar who was an active RSS worker .

They urged upon all to follow the footprints of all martyrs for integrity and prosperity of the nation.