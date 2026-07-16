Glorifying separatists narrative in educational institutions is alarming

Ronik Sharma

roniksharmaofficial21@gmail.com

In a recent development in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has sent shockwaves through the educational landscape of the country, a profound controversy has emerged regarding the inclusion and distribution of a book titled "Great personalities and legends of Jammu and Kashmir" within Government institutions, schools, and public libraries.This controversial book reportedly distributed by the School Education Department, has become the subject of intense security and sharp condemnation from Nationalist voices in social media and media including print and electronic media. The allegations leveled against the publication of this controversial book are grave. Critics argue that the book does not merely serve as a biological collection of local figures; rather, it allegedly functions as a vehicle for radiclized, anti-national narrative that undermines the sovereignty of Country. As the debate intensifies, it raises fundamental questions about the vetting processes governing educational materials and the urgent need for a robust national framework to protect the minds of the youth from such kind of divisive forces and their separatist ideologies. The primary grievance expressed by the various social and political activists including the other observers centres on the historical revisionism and ideologically bias contained within the pages of the book. According to the complaints lodged, the text characterizes individuals widely recognised for their roles in separatist movements and anti-state activities against the country as "Legends," Martyrs," "role models,". Perhaps most contentious is the reported characterization of 'Maqbool Bhat' as a "Martyr". Bhat, who was executed for his role in the murder of an Indian Intelligence Officer and his involvement in various terror- related conspiracies aimed at the secession of Jammu and Kashmir, is a figure who stood in direct opposition to the constitutional integrity and sovereignty of India. By elevating such an separatist, muderist individual to the status of a "Martyr" in a state approved text, the book creates a cognitive dissonance for students who are taught, through standard history curricula, that such actions constitute treason. Furthermore, the inclusion of separatist figures like Sayeed Ali Shah Geelani, Masrat Alam, and Shabir Shah all of whom have been Central to decades of unrest, stone pelting, and alignment with sessionist agenda's as "role models" is being viewed as a systematic attempt to sanitize their legacies. The controversial book also reportedly refers to Jammu and Kashmir using the terminology like "India occupied Kashmir," a phrase typically employed by the radical separatist groups as well as Pakistani establishment and also to challenge the legitimacy of the Instrument of Accession and the democratic and sovereign will of the Indian state. The presence of this literature in Government funded institutions is not merely a oversight but it's a pre-planned strategy and conspiracy intended to radicalise the next generation through such kind of move. From this kind of perspective, the infiltration of such content into schools, libraries is an act of psychological warfare to built a narrative and soft corner for separatists and separatism. Apart from this, by placing this book in the hands of impressionable youth, the authorities are against the nation, acted as a mouthpiece for foreign intelligence agencies. This, critics argue, is a direct insult to the families of soldiers and innocent civilians who laid down their lives in the valour of the country and also for others who have suffered the brunt of the decades long proxy war in the valley. The concern is that such narratives subvert the national consciousness. When a child Learns from a Government distributed book that their own country is an "occupier" and that traitors, separatists are "legends," it creates an ideological void where loyalty to the nation is replaced by skepticism and eventually, hostility. This kind of process for radicalisation is insidious, as it gains legitimacy through the seal of the educational institution. This has met with an immediate sharp reaction and the demands made by Civil Society are non- negotiable. At the same time, a clear road map must be presented to formulate the necessary correct measures in the regard. All copies of the controversial book must be recalled from every Government or private institutions, schools, libraries and also from the public bookstore in Jammu and Kashmir and across the country. Given the nature of the content these books must be destroyed to prevent further dissemination. A thorough investigation must be launched into the entire supply chain of these kind of anti-national books. This includes the authors, the Publishers, the members of the expert committee tasked with vetting the content, and the high ranking officials in the Education Department who approved its distribution in Government institutions. Beyond this controversial book issue, there is a broader demand for a comprehensive audit of all educational materials currently in circulation to ensure they are aligned with the national interest and free from separatist infiltration and the argument here is that institutional accountability is Paramount. If public funds and Government machinery have been used to propagate material that undermine national interest, then those responsible must face the full force of the law, including imprisonment. This controversy serve as a stark warning to the policy makers of India the infiltration of anti-national narratives into the classroom is a persistent threat that requires constant vigilance. If the Government system tasked with educating the youth becomes weak or compromised, the long term cost to social Cohesion and national security is immeasurable. The Government must immediately overhaul the committee structures responsible for approving school and Library literature. These committees must not only include historians but also subject matter experts in national interest to ensure that no text containing seditious or anti-India content reaches the classroom. This incident underscores that the battle for Jammu and Kashmir is not just fought on the borders but also in young people's mind. Alongside this, a proactive approach is needed to promote the stories of actual nationalist heroes- soldiers, local patriots, and social reformers who have contributed to the prosperity and integration of the region. If educational institutions fail to act as pillars of national integrity, they become reading grounds for the very extremism the country has spent decades trying to eradicate. The silence or inaction of officials in this case could set a dangerous precedent, emboldening those who seek to use the education system as a tool for propaganda. The recent controversy surrounding the controversial book "The great personalities and legends" of Jammu and Kashmir is a wake-up call for nationalist forces. This wake-up call not only highlights the vulnerability of the education system but also gives a message of ideology subversion and the potential of bureaucratic negligence to facilitate radicalization. The primary duty and fundamental principle of an educational system is to equip students with the truth, holistic development, enable learners to be ethical, rational, compassionate etc. and the tools to contribute to the Nation's future. In this episode, by allegedly providing a platform to those who sought the destruction of the nation, the authority have sparked a legitimate demand for Justice. Moving forward, the Government must prove its commitment to the nation's integrity and sovereignty by that such "educational" materials are not only purged but that the architects of this incidents are held accountable. The cost of apathy is simply too high, and the education of the next future generation must be protected at all costs in the national Interest. As we look to the future, it is imperative that the Ministry of Education institutes a "National Interest Certification" for all supplementary reading materials in Government schools, other Government and private institutions including public libraries. This would involve a multilayered verification process where content is checked for factual accuracy and alignment with the constitution of India failure to maintain such vigilance will leave the doors open for similar attempts to rewrite history, which, if left unchecked, will inevitably lead to a cycle of internal instability and discord. The time for reactive measures has passed; the era of proactive educational governance must begin now.

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(The author is a Advocate)