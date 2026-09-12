Global South Must Become A 'Rule Shaper': PM Modi At BRICS summit

New Delhi, Sep 12: The Global South must become a "rule shaper" to deal with various challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while kick-starting the two-day annual BRICS summit that is expected to deliberate on protecting developing economies from the global impact of wars in Ukraine and West Asia.

In his opening statement at the summit here, Modi said BRICS has established a distinct identity on the global stage and the grouping is not against anyone, remarks seen as a message to the US and other Western powers.

"Today, the Global South stands in the front row of global crises but in the back row of the decision-making process. We must transform this 'pyramid of privilege' into a 'platform of partnership' -- one where every nation has a voice, every member has a stake, and the development of humanity lies at the heart of every effort," Modi said.

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"In this regard, I propose that we jointly formulate 10 proposals for global governance reform, aiming to shape them into a BRICS reform roadmap by the time of the next summit," Modi said.

Modi made the remarks in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

The other leaders attending the summit are Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

The prime minister also called for immediate reform of the UN Security Council.

The UNSC reforms can no longer wait, he said.

"The current structure of global governance resembles a pyramid: power and decision-making are concentrated at the top, while the lower tiers consist of nations that are affected by these decisions and are unable to shape them," he said.

Modi said the Global South must become a "rule shaper" to deal with various challenges facing the globe.

The prime minister also proposed a seafarers' network among BRICS member nations to ensure their safety. (Agencies)