Global legal architecture must be more democratic: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI, Jul 24 : The international legal architecture must be more democratic, inclusive and sensitive to the realities of the Global South, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

In an address at an event marking the 60th anniversary of the UN Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), Jaishankar argued that international law cannot remain insulated from fast changing global landscape and developments.

"Today's world is witnessing unprecedented geopolitical volatility, supply chain disruptions, rapid technological shifts."

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"And these developments are affecting how goods, services, capital, and data move across borders, exposing businesses and governments to risks for which no country can be resilient in isolation," he said.

"Amidst the fast changing global landscape, development of international law therefore cannot remain insulated," he added.

The external affairs minister said the nations across the globe are seeking not just infrastructure and connectivity, legal predictability.

"They are looking for harmonised, rules-based architecture that ensures the trades, data flows and contracts enforcement are seamless across borders and continents." "With harmonised legal frameworks, efficient dispute-resolution mechanisms, and greater certainty in cross-border transactions, that UNCITRAL in particular is advancing, trade and cross-border commerce can remain resilient even amidst all these disruption," he said.

"Further, as the economic centre of gravity shifts, the legal architecture of tomorrow must be more democratic, inclusive, and sensitive to the realities of the Global South," he said.

Jaishankar said UNCITRAL's important mission in its next chapter will be to ensure that international trade law acts as an leveller, bridging the gap between developed and developing economies.

"India is one of the fastest-growing major economies. Our vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 is founded on a resilient economy, technological innovation, expanded manufacturing and deeper integration with the global economy," he said.

"But achieving these objectives requires predictable legal frameworks that facilitate international trade, investment and commercial cooperation," he noted. (PTI)