Global Health Emergency Mpox: Everything you should know about!

Dr Harleen Kaur

When ever WHO declares any disease a Global Health Emergency, there is a panic reaction among common people all over the world! I also experienced this recently when I visited a social gathering, where most of the time, I was busy in answering people’s questions about the monkey pox and I could see the lack of knowledge about Mpox, which was leading to a sense of apprehension among most of them as the horrifying memories of COVID pandemic were still alive in their thoughts! Awareness is very important to prevent any disease but panic about the disease can be counterproductive! Similar is the story about the new Global emergency of Monkey pox also known as Mpox which is a rare, viral, disease that was first diagnosed in animals in 1958 and the first human case was detected in 1970 in Africa. First outbreak was reported in Democratic Republic of Congo in 1977 which infected about 88 people. After a gap of many years new cases were reported from Illinosis and Indiana in 2003. In May 2022 there was sudden and rapid outbreak of Mpox spreading across 110 countries with 87 thousand reported cases and 112 deaths. With now more new cases being reported from outside the African continent, WHO has declared monkey pox as a Global Health Emergency on 14th of August 2024.

What is Monkey pox (Mpox):

Monkey pox is a rare, infectious, zoonotic, viral disease caused by the monkey pox virus, which is a DNA virus of the Orthopoxvirus group and is similar to smallpox virus. The World Health Organization has changed the name from Monkey pox to Mpox to follow the modern guidelines for naming the diseases, “to avoid offending cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups and minimize the unnecessary negative effect on trade, travel, tourism or animal welfare”, but the virus that causes it still known by its historic name .

Signs and symptoms of Mpox:

Most of the time Mpox starts with flu like symptoms which usually begin within a week and can last from two to four weeks. The common symptoms are: Rash, Fever, Headache, Sore throat, Muscle ache, Back pain, swollen lymph nodes (important) and fatigue. The rash is scattered over different parts of the body like palms of hands and soles of feet, limbs, face, chest, genitals, anus and appears like a pimple or blister. It begins as a flat sore which changes to a blister filled with liquid and may be itchy or painful. Typically fever, muscle aches and sore throat appears first.

Spread/ Transmission of Mpox:

It can spread from person to person through direct contact with infectious skin lesion via kissing, touching the lesions, having unprotected sex if the partner is having genital sores, Respiratory droplets or short range aerosols from prolonged closed contact has been also found to be responsible for transmission in many studies. Animal to human transmission can also occur from infected animals through bites, coming in contact with infected lesions. It can also spread from contaminated objects of patients like clothing’s or linens.

Mpox is a totally preventable disease and as I have already said in my many articles that, “Prevention is Better than Cure.” Children, pregnant ladies and persons with weak immune systems are more vulnerable hence need to take all precautions. In an article, “Back to Indian Ways of Life” published in Daily Excelsior on April 6, 2020, at the onset of COVID pandemic, wherein the author had strongly emphasized the importance and need to adopt to the centuries old Indian ways of life, the need to have a strong immune system which during these times is must to prevent and protect yourself from these emerging and remerging potentially fatal but 100 percent preventable diseases.

Dos and Don’ts for preventing Mpox:

* If you develop any symptom of Mpox , always consult your Doctor.

* Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or sanitizer.

* Avoid close contact with people and wear a mask and cover lesions when around other people until rash heals and dries up.

* When alone keep the sores uncovered and skin dry.

* Avoid self medication.

* Don’t scratch the blister or sores.

* Do not shave the area with sores until it has healed and new skin is formed underneath it.

* Linens and clothing should be kept separately.

* Spread awareness, also educates children on Mpox symptoms.

* Take a good nutritious diet to boost your immunity.

In this era when we are witnessing many emerging and remerging diseases, may it be Bird Flu, H1N1 viruses, Ebola virus and the recent pandemic of COVID -19, it has been observed that the basic rules of preventing such diseases are the same. The corona pandemic has made us wiser and now everyone is well trained in observing the self precautions, the value of having good immunity and the importance of hygiene. Our health care delivery systems are also well equipped with all modern facilities which were also augmented during and after the COVID pandemic , hence we see no reason of panic upon Mpox being declared as Global Health Emergency, but it reminds us not to be careless and be well prepared to counter it if and when it strikes us!

(The author is Professor of Microbiology Govt. Medical College, Jammu)