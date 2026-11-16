Glenn Close marvels at honorary Oscar as Ridley  Scott and indie producers also get statuettes

LOS ANGELES, Nov 16: Glenn Close paused and leaned back before accepting her first Oscar statuette from her old friend John Malkovich, as if she wanted to prolong the moment. When she took it, she gazed down at it as if it were her child. The award may have been honorary, but it was clear that to her, it was no empty gesture.

Close, 79, whose eight Oscar nominations without a win tie her for the record, received the career achievement Oscar at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. She was honoured alongside director Ridley Scott, Disney animator Floyd Norman and producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler.

"To be in this room tonight embraced by the people who have consistently inspired me, whose work has sustained and challenged me and only made me want to be better is the greatest honor of all," Close said, on the verge of tears.

Close was nominated for her very first film, "The World According to Garp," in 1983. She was nominated the following year for "The Big Chill" and the year after that for "The Natural." In 1988 came a nomination for her best-known role, in "Fatal Attraction," and in 1989 she was nominated for "Dangerous Liaisons." Three more losses came in the ensuing decades.

Malkovich, her "Dangerous Liaisons" co-star, presented her with the honour. He said to him, the mark of a great actor was how well they died on screen.

"Glenn has had some of the most marvelous character deaths ever captured," he said, getting a laugh from the crowd at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, in the same Hollywood complex where the main Oscars ceremony is held.

"Throughout her illustrious 50-year career, she's been decapitated, stung by scorpions, devoured by hungry, infected children. She died in several car crashes, was strangled, shot at a feminist rally, shot again, emerging from the bathtub in that iconic climax of Fatal Attraction.'"

But, Malkovich said, she was just as compelling in banal moments.

"She simply does the dishes in the Big Chill' and it's interesting," he said.

Matt Damon honors Ridley Scott

Matt Damon gave the presentation on Scott, who did not attend. The 88-year-old director of "Alien," "Blade Runner" and "Gladiator" whose epic decades of work have blended popular success and prestige like few others, has also never won despite four nominations, including best director nods for "Thelma & Louise" and "Black Hawk Down."

Damon starred in Scott's 2015 film "The Martian" and was alone with the director and the crew for most of the shoot. He said working with Scott was "like getting shot out of a cannon."

"There is nothing like the feeling of everyone rowing in the same direction when you've got a master at the helm," Damon said.

Scott accepted via recorded video. He paid tribute to his brother Tony Scott, director of films including "Top Gun," "True Romance" and "Man on Fire," who died in 2012.

"I'm flattered and proud to receive this award, and I also accept it for Tony," Scott said. "His great work would certainly have earned him this recognition."

Big stars open their Oscar campaigns

The Governors Awards - the name refers to the Academy's Board of Governors - often go to artists with extraordinary careers but no competitive Oscar. Some win the honorary version then go on to win a competitive Oscar soon after, as both Henry Fonda and Paul Newman did in the 1980s.

The event is especially star-studded, as it serves as the unofficial kickoff to Hollywood's awards campaign.

Oscar hopefuls in attendance included Zendaya, Tom Holland, Timothee Chalamet, Pedro Pascal, Julianne Moore, Olivia Wilde, Christopher Nolan, Andrew Garfield and Andrew Scott.

Malkovich ("Wild Horse Nine") and Damon ("The Odyssey") are also among the hopefuls, and could be competing for a best actor Oscar soon.

Rebellious young producers stand with Hollywood's biggest bigwigs

Vachon and Koffler received the Academy's Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award for creative producers.

They are the first female producing team and the first independent producers to receive it, and said in their acceptance speeches that they were also the first dyed-in-the-wool New Yorkers to get it.

The duo founded the New York-based indie production hub Killer Films in 1995, specializing in queer cinema and other films told from outsider perspectives that weren't getting made.

"An ethos emerged in those early years and it has guided the company from day one," Koffler said. "To champion voices we believe in, stories we love, with a pragmatism that enables them to actually exist."

They marveled at getting an award whose previous winners have been the very definition of the Hollywood establishment, including David O. Selznick, Walt Disney, Samuel Goldwyn and Cecil B. DeMille.

Midway through their acceptance speeches, Vachon said, "I've just noticed that we're both like, clutching these things. They're not going to take them away."

Koffler and Vachon have produced over 100 films, and some television too, with their company Killer Films: "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," "One Hour Photo," "Velvet Goldmine," "Far from Heaven," "I'm Not There," "Carol" and "Past Lives," for which they received their first best picture nomination.

Floyd Norman's happy ending

Norman, 91, began his 65-year career in 1956 when he became the first Black animator for Walt Disney Animation Studios, contributing to "Sleeping Beauty," "Mary Poppins," "101 Dalmatians" and "The Jungle Book."

Mahershala Ali, who presented Norman with the award, said Norman had never even been eligible for one because of how Disney and the Oscars were structured.

Norman recalled his love of drawing and animation as a child growing up in Santa Barbara, California, and his desire to work for Disney, a dream that culminated in getting to working directly with the man himself on "The Jungle Book."

He thanked his wife and five kids, all in attendance, and said he had led a life remarkably free of drama or strife.

"On occasion, even movies have happy endings," he said, and held up his Oscar. "Here's my happy ending." (AP)