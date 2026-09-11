Glenmark launches allergic  rhinitis nasal spray RYALTRIS in Brazil

NEW DELHI, Sept 11: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Friday said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Glenmark Specialty S.A., has launched RYALTRIS nasal spray in Brazil.

The launch follows regulatory approval from the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria (ANVISA), granted earlier this year.

RYALTRIS is indicated for treating moderate to severe symptoms associated with allergic rhinitis in people aged 12 years and older.

The product introduces the first olopatadine-containing intranasal combination therapy in Brazil, combining an antihistamine (olopatadine hydrochloride) and a corticosteroid (mometasone furoate) to offer a differentiated dual-action treatment, Glenmark Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Allergic rhinitis affects an estimated 20-30 per cent of Brazil's population, equivalent to nearly 40 to 60 million people, highlighting a significant disease burden in the country.

Marco Cerato, Executive Vice President & Global Head -- Innovative Business, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, "The launch of RYALTRIS in Brazil marks a significant milestone for our innovative respiratory portfolio and reflects our continued commitment to advancing respiratory care through science-led innovation and a patient-centric approach."

RYALTRIS is Glenmark's first globally commercialised branded innovative product. It has already received approval in 57 markets worldwide, including the US, European Union, the UK, Australia, South Korea, Russia, and China. (PTI)