Giving Just 6 Free Gas Cylinders Instead of Promised 12 Is A “Joke” By Govt: LOP
Leader of the opposition Sunil Sharma said the announcement by the government that six gas cylinders will be given free to AAY families instead of the 12 promised by the government is a “cruel joke” made by the government...
Leader of the opposition Sunil Sharma said the announcement by the government that six gas cylinders will be given free to AAY families instead of the 12 promised by the government is a “cruel joke” made by the government to people of the J&K It was objected by the NC legislators in the Assembly today
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