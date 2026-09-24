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Home / Videos / Giving Just 6 Free Gas Cylinders Instead of Promised 12 Is A “Joke” By Govt: LOP

Giving Just 6 Free Gas Cylinders Instead of Promised 12 Is A “Joke” By Govt: LOP

Leader of the opposition Sunil Sharma said the announcement by the government that six gas cylinders will be given free to AAY families instead of the 12 promised by the government is a “cruel joke” made by the government...

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Daily Excelsior
12:59 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Leader of the opposition Sunil Sharma said the announcement by the government that six gas cylinders will be given free to AAY families instead of the 12 promised by the government is a “cruel joke” made by the government to people of the J&K It was objected by the NC legislators in the Assembly today

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