Girl student of class 12th commits suicide by hanging

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 4: In a shocking incident, an 18 year old girl student committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in village Kirmoo Nimbla, in Ramnagar, here today.

According to the Police reports, 12th class student Radhika Sharma (18) daughter of Sohan Vijay Kumar of village Kirmoo, in Ramnagar, was found hanging at her house under mysterious circumstances.

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On being informed by the family members, SHO Ramnagar Abdul Satar along with Police team rushed to the spot and took the dead body in their custody.

The dead body was later sent for post-mortem. After completion of all the legal formalities and post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family members for last rites.

Cause of provocation behind extreme step by the deceased could not be ascertained while Police have registered a case in this connection and started further investigation.