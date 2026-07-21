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Girl killed in road accident

Excelsior Correspondent SAMBA, July 20: A young girl died in a road accident near Shah Blode on the Samba-Mansar road. According to reports, the incident occurred last Tuesday evening. The woman was crossing the road when she was suddenly hit...

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Daily Excelsior
04:46 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, July 20: A young girl died in a road accident near Shah Blode on the Samba-Mansar road.

According to reports, the incident occurred last Tuesday evening. The woman was crossing the road when she was suddenly hit by a Matador. She sustained serious injuries and was taken to the District Hospital Samba.

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After administering first aid, doctors at the District Hospital referred her to the AIIMS Hospital in Vijaypur for advanced treatment, where she succumbed to her injuries. The deceased has been identified as Anshu Devi, daughter of Daulat Ram, a resident of Chhajjaru, Mahore, in Reasi district. Following a post-mortem examination on Monday, the body was handed over to her family for last rites. The police have registered a case in this matter and initiated further proceedings.

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