Girl dies, father, grandfather hurt in accident

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 13: A 12-year-old girl died while her father and grandfather sustained injuries after a Maruti Eeco vehicle met with an accident at Islampur on the Thannamandi-Rajdhani road on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Afiya Kouser, daughter of Abdul Fareed, a resident of Bhangai. Her father, Abdul Fareed and grandfather, Makhna (85), were injured in the accident.

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According to reports, the Eeco vehicle bearing registration number JK11B-2995 was on the way from Thannamandi towards Rajdhani when the accident occurred at Islampur.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team from Police Station Thannamandi, led by the SHO, promptly reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to the hospital for treatment.

The dead body of the girl was also shifted to hospital for performing legal formalities. The police have taken cognizance of the matter.