GUWAHATI, Sept 30:

Skipper Shubman Gill clobbered an unbeaten 223, the fastest double hundred in 50-over cricket, and Rohit Sharma belted a 101 as two generations of super stars came together to give India a series-sealing eight-wicket win over the West Indies in the second ODI here on Wednesday.

West Indies might have desperately hoped that 405 for seven remained target far from Indians but how wrong were they!

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The incumbent captain, who snatched the crown for the fastest ODI 200 (117 balls) from his teammate Ishan Kishan (126 balls), and his predecessor, who made his 35th one-day century, piled 255 runs for the opening wicket in just 26.2 overs as India made 406 for two in 43.3 overs.

On a night when records tumbled at furious pace, India also recored their highest ODI run chase, and now they are only behind South Africa who lead the world pecking order with the chase of 435 against Australia in 2006 at Johannesburg.

The storm always has a precursor.

The Barsapara pitch had already shown its batting-friendly nature when West Indies batters John Campbell (101; 68b), Shai Hope (104; 94b) and Amir Jangoo (114; 77b) scored hundreds of their own.

But once Indians ended their chase those centuries now resemble calm beach breeze. The home side bettered their previous best chase of 362 for one against Australia in Jaipur in 2013, courtesy an epic by Gill (133 ball, 26x4, 8x6).

However, the initial challenge for India was to pull off their first-ever 400-plus chase, and Rohit and Gill took it a notch higher with a dazzling array of strokes.

Along the way, Rohit brought up 12,000 ODI runs, becoming only the seventh batter and third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to reach the landmark, before reaching another ODI hundred with an uncharacteristic little hop and jump celebration.

Gill earlier brought up his 11th ODI century in just 62 balls -- his fastest in the format. The duo attacked from the outset, combining clean hitting with superb placement.

Gill was particularly fluent, using his wrists to place deliveries in the gaps and then stepping out to drive the spinners over the infield.

Rohit, on the other hand, brought out his trademark pull and pick-up shots, while also finding the boundaries with crisp drives through off side.

India raced past 100 inside 12 overs and then shifted into an even higher gear as Gill brought up his fifty from 38 balls, while Rohit reached his half-century in only 32 deliveries.

Brief Scores

West Indies: 405/7 in 50 overs (John Campbell 108, Shai Hope 104, Amir Jangoo 114; Kuldeep Yadav 2/65).

India: 406/2 in 43.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 101, Shubman Gill 233 not out; Shamar Joseph 1/52). (PTI)