Gill, Bumrah slip; Padikkal moves up in ICC Test rankings

DUBAI, Sept 2: Captain Shubman Gill slipped two positions among batters and Jasprit Bumrah dropped one spot down among bowlers, while Devdutt Padikkal rose up to the 54th spot among Indians in the latest ICC Test rankings released on Wednesday.

Gill, who returned with only one half-century across three innings on the Sri Lanka tour, slipped two positions to reach ninth as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant remains the highest ranked Indian batter in Test cricket at seventh.

There was no change in position for Yashasvi Jaiswal as the Indian opener is ranked outside the top 10 at 11th.

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Padikkal, who was India's best batter on the tour of the Island nation with 328 runs across two Tests with two centuries, moved up five places up to reach the 54th position. (PTI)