Gilgit-Baltistan: The pattern holds

Pushp Saraf

pushpsaraf@yahoo.com

One cannot miss the irony. The long-held belief that whichever political party comes to power in Pakistan inevitably goes on to govern Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) has, once again, been reaffirmed. The pattern has recurred with such striking consistency that it can no longer be dismissed as mere coincidence. Its persistence instead suggests the imprint of unseen hands at work. Pakistan's political establishment has repeatedly shaped electoral outcomes in G-B to align with the country's broader territorial ambitions.

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This time, the exercise has been executed with notable finesse. The coalition arrangement governing Pakistan has been almost seamlessly replicated in G-B, albeit with a subtle role reversal. While the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) remains the senior partner in the Pakistan Government, it has ceded the top executive office in G-B to its coalition ally, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which plays second fiddle in Islamabad. The arrangement preserves the coalition's balance of power while ensuring that political control over this strategically significant region stays firmly within the fold of parties aligned with the ruling dispensation in Pakistan.

PPP's G-B Charter leader, Advocate Amjad Hussain, was sworn in as Chief Minister on July 6, marking his party's return to power in the region after a gap of sixteen years. The oath, originally scheduled for July 1, was postponed after PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari travelled to Iran to attend the funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As part of the coalition arrangement, the PML-N secured the post of Deputy Speaker, with its nominee Malik Kifayatur Rehman elected to the position. The party also retained another crucial office, that of Leader of the Opposition (LoP), with former Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman assuming the role.

At first glance, this looks like a political anomaly: a party effectively part of the ruling arrangement simultaneously occupying the office of LoP. In a functioning parliamentary democracy, such an arrangement would raise obvious questions about the independence and credibility of the opposition. In G-B, it has generated little controversy, because it suits every stakeholder. Such contradictions become easier to accommodate in a political system where democratic institutions remain fragile, electoral outcomes are widely perceived to be managed, and the real levers of power are believed to rest with actors operating behind the scenes rather than with elected representatives.

The latest transition merely reinforces a pattern that has become difficult to ignore. In 2009, when the PPP governed Pakistan, it also formed the Government in G-B. In 2015, with the PML-N in power at the Centre, the party secured control of the region. Five years later, in 2020, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), then ruling in Islamabad, swept the G-B elections with an overwhelming majority. The June 2026 result fits neatly into this well-established sequence, once again producing a government aligned with the ruling coalition in Islamabad.

More visible than ever

The consistency of this pattern leaves little doubt about who and what decides the electoral arithmetic in G-B. Islamabad has repeatedly shown its reluctance to leave the political future of this strategically sensitive region to chance or to local political forces. Given G-B's Shia-majority demography, its disputed constitutional status, and its historical association with Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan appears determined to keep the region under the control of its establishment, including the military. Whether through political management, institutional influence, or electoral engineering, the outcome has remained strikingly consistent over the years. This time, however, the mechanics behind that outcome are more visible than ever.

Nothing illustrates this point more than the fate of Imran Khan and the PTI. With the cricketer-turned-politician in jail and the party fragmented and stripped of its iconic electoral symbol - the cricket bat - its G-B wing lies in shambles, just years after winning a record two-thirds majority (with the help of independents who joined the party, plus reserved seats) in 2020. This time, it figures nowhere in the winning list. Deprived of its bat symbol, PTI candidates appeared nameless on the ballot. A party meets such a fate only when it is the target of a well-thought-out adversarial strategy. Public mood can, of course, turn against a non-performing government on its own. But here, the PTI hardly got a chance to prove its worth: its fortunes turned topsy-turvy the moment Imran Khan's troubles began in Pakistan, and its G-B chapter was overwhelmed by internal turmoil and desertions. The PTI's plight simply confirms the pattern noted earlier: only those outfits that call the shots in Pakistan enjoy the luxury of winning G-B's polls and holding the reins of its administration.

Two PTI sympathisers are reported to have won this time as independents. One lost little time defecting to the ruling dispensation. The other, Syed Sohail Abbas Shah, remains independent as of this writing, even after backing Amjad Hussain's election as Chief Minister in the name of "regional stability."

As per the confirmed details notified by the Election Commission of Gilgit-Baltistan, the party position in the 33-member G-B Assembly (24 elected members plus 9 nominated - six women and three technocrats, by proportional representation) reads: PPP 13 seats (9 general, 4 reserved); PML-N 9 seats (6 general, 3 reserved); Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) 6 seats (4 general, 2 reserved); Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) 1 seat; Independents 1 seat; and 3 seats withheld at the time of notification, pending resolution of election petitions.

By the time of Amjad Hussain's swearing-in on July 6, PPP's tally had risen further to 11 seats according to some post-petition reporting, and to 12 by the Chief Minister's own account as the three withheld seats were resolved and at least one independent crossed over to the party.

Proxies, sectarian arithmetic and dissent

The IPP's presence on this list is itself instructive. It is a breakaway faction of the PTI, formed in the wake of the crackdown that followed the May 9, 2023 riots and attacks on military installations. Co-founded by Jahangir Tareen, a billionaire industrialist and former close aide of Imran Khan, under the slogan "Ta'meer, Taraqqi, Khushhali" (Development, Progress, Prosperity), it is headed by founding president Abdul Aleem Khan, who also serves as Pakistan's Federal Minister for Communications. Its name translates to "Pakistan Stability Party." Former Chief Minister Gulbar Khan, once with the PTI, joined the IPP in G-B but lost his home constituency in Diamer to Malik Kifayatur Rehman, now Deputy Speaker. In fact, not one of the IPP's official candidates won; its entire tally comes from members who ran as independents and from reserved seats. Such an accumulation of strength invites its own inferences about how it was achieved.

The MWM, winner of a single seat, is a Shia Islamist party founded in 2009 after years of sectarian violence against Shias in Pakistan, born of the belief that the community needed an independent political platform rather than reliance on mainstream parties. Given Pakistan's sustained efforts to dilute the region's Shia identity, its retention of even this token representation in the Assembly counts as something of a minor miracle. Its winner, Muhammad Kazim Maisam, has held on to the seat he first won in 2020.

One of the most influential forces in Gilgit-Baltistan, however, has kept out of the election race altogether: the Gilgit Awami Action Committee (AAC-GB), a powerful coalition of civil society groups and political actors representing traders, lawyers, students, labourers, and several regional parties. The alliance has become the leading voice of popular discontent, driving mass protests over economic grievances chiefly the restoration of wheat subsidies and the rollback of sharply increased electricity tariffs. Its 15-point charter of demands also calls for local ownership of land and natural resources. Unsurprisingly, it has repeatedly faced Government crackdowns, including the arbitrary detention of its leaders; its chairperson, Advocate Ehsan Ali, who has spent repeated spells in prison, is currently out on bail. The alliance's next move is likely to keep Pakistan's establishment and the newly elected Assembly on edge. For now, though, the more telling story is how Pakistan has cultivated and leaned on a local political identity to advance its agenda in a territory over which it holds no lawful sovereignty.