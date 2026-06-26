Ghatti locals protest against neglect of SIDCO Road

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 25: Residents of Ghatti today staged a protest demonstration against the deteriorating condition of Ghatti-SIDCO road.

The protesters expressed resentment against the Managing Director and Chairman of SIDCO,a J&K for prolonged neglect of the vital road link.

Advertisement

In a symbolic demonstration, the protestors planted paddy saplings in water-filled potholes along the road to highlight its deplorable condition.

A blindfolded protester carried SIDCO placard highlighting the unresponsive attitude of the concerned authorities towards the hardships faced by the public.

The protest led to complete blockade of the road for nearly 30 minutes, causing traffic congestion on both sides. However, the protesters voluntarily called off the blockade, stating that they did not want to cause inconvenience for commuters.

The protesters claimed that despite repeated assurances, no concrete steps were taken to construct or repair the road, which has become a major source of inconvenience for commuters, local residents, transporters and industrial workers.

They said that if prompt action is not taken soon, more intense agitation will be launched in coming days.