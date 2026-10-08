GGM Science College signs MoU with Softball Association

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: GGM Science College, Canal Road, Jammu, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the J&K Softball Association to promote softball and strengthen sports activities in the college.

The MoU was signed by Principal Prof. (Dr.) Romesh Kumar Gupta on behalf of the college, while Adv. Pushvinder Singh, Chairman, Press & Publicity, J&K Softball Association and Secretary, Jammu District Softball Association, represented the association.

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The collaboration aims to identify and nurture talented students besides providing technical coaching, training programmes, coaching camps, trials and practice sessions. It will also facilitate opportunities for eligible players to participate in district, UT and national-level competitions.

The association will provide technical guidance through qualified coaches and officials and support talent identification, specialised coaching and other approved development activities. Dr Parshotma Singh Thakur, Dr Devinder Kumar Sharma, Prof Bal Krishan, Prof Arun Sharma, Dr Ravinder Kumar and Shubham Sharma were also present.