GGM Science College clinches men’s, women’s fencing titles

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 5: GGM Science College emerged overall champion in both men’s and women’s categories at the 9th Inter-College Fencing Championship 2026, organised under the aegis of Cluster University of Jammu and hosted by MAM College, Jammu.

In the men’s category, GGM Science College secured the top position with 15 points across Foil, Épée and Sabre events. MAM College finished second with 8 points, while SPMR College secured third position with 7 points.

Advertisement

In the women’s category, GGM Science College clinched the title with 13 points. GCW Gandhi Nagar finished runner-up with 7 points, while SPMR College and MAM College shared third position with 5 points each.

Principal Prof (Dr) Romesh Kumar Gupta congratulated both teams on their achievement and appreciated the athletes for their dedication, discipline and sportsmanship.

The teams were guided and coordinated by Dr Ravinder Kumar, College Director of Physical Education and Sports, along with Shubham Sharma, Assistant Physical Training Instructor.