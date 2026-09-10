'Getting Better, Getting Ready For The Next': Wangchuk On His Health After Ladakh MHA Meet

NEW DELHI, Sep 10: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who undertook a 26-day hunger strike during CJP agitation on NEET paper leaks earlier this year, on Thursday described its physical toll as a "very small sacrifice", saying he is recovering and "getting ready for the next" possible challenge.

His remarks came a day after a meeting with the MHA sub-committee on Ladakh, which he said offered nothing new on the issue of an elected body for the Union Territory.

"I am okay with that (hunger strike) as long as there are so many people whose lives will hopefully be easier in the examinations like NEET, and the education system improving. So, it's a very small sacrifice. I am getting better, getting ready for the next," Wangchuk said.

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He said he was still not fully recovered from the fast and shared that he had developed new health issues.

"I am recovering, not at all fully recovered. There was some damage to my body; I am not able to do things I used to do. Developed some new conditions like allergies to new materials, some issues with my knees," he said.

"We are disappointed because this meeting was happening after four months. So many people from Ladakh came all the way, and there was nothing new to take back. It was all repeated PowerPoint about the May 22 decision," he said.

Wangchuk said the delegation has sought an assurance within a week that no "significant change" would take place in Ladakh before an elected body is put in place.

"We were in a way suspecting this meeting was called to distract us from the padyatra march that was to happen from September 10. We wanted to give the benefit of the doubt. Now seeing this, we have asked for some assurance within a week," he said.

Members of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) announced at a press conference on Thursday that they would hold the padyatra from September 19 to 24.

"If that assurance doesn't come in a week, we will be compelled to call the people of the nation to support Ladakh," Wangchuk said.

Wangchuk joined the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led agitation at Jantar Mantar on June 28 and began an indefinite hunger strike demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and reforms in the education system.

Over the next 26 days, he lost around 11 kg and repeatedly appealed for the movement to remain peaceful. He ended his fast on July 24 after receiving assurance from the government. (Agencies)