Germany arrests former domestic intelligence  chief on spying allegations

BERLIN, Oct 6: Germany's federal prosecutor's office said a former domestic intelligence chief was arrested Tuesday on espionage allegations.

August Hanning served as president of the Federal Intelligence Service, or BND, from Dec. 1998 to Nov. 2005.

Hanning was arrested in in Bad Toelz-Wolfratshausen in southern Germany. A former aide of his, only identified as Manfred D., was also arrested on Tuesday.

The prosecutor's office did not reveal who the men were suspected of spying for. (AP)