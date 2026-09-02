German train station closed after blast and discovery of a suspicious object

BERLIN, Sept 2: An explosion near a German train station followed by the discovery of a suspicious object caused police to close the transport hub in the southern city of Augsburg on Wednesday morning. Trains were no longer running.

An unidentified object exploded in a passageway near the station at around 3:15 am, according to officials, causing minor injuries to two people. The people injured were a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man, both of whom are Ukrainian citizens, the German news agency dpa reported.

Later, another suspicious object that did not explode was discovered right at the main train station, according to dpa.

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Explosives experts from the Bavarian state criminal police office were investigating at the scene.

Road traffic and public transportation in the vicinity of the station were also disrupted, police said on X.

Further information was not immediately available.

Augsburg is a city of 308,000 residents in Bavaria, about 78 kilometers (48 miles) northwest of Munich. (AP)