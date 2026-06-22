German journalist released from Syrian prison after several months, back in Berlin

n journalist whose fate was unknown for months after she was detained in Syria has been released, her lawyer said Monday.

Eva Maria Michelmann was released from a prison in Damascus on Friday and arrived back in Berlin the same day, the lawyer, Roland Meister, said in a statement.

"She's doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances," Meister said, adding that "this cautious wording is not an all-clear as to the physical and psychological consequences of her detention."

The 36-year-old reporter and a Kurdish-Turkish colleague were detained by Syrian government forces in January during the takeover of Raqqa amid military operations against the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Michelmann's whereabouts were unknown until the Syrian government confirmed her detention days after the Committee to Protect Journalists, or CPJ, demanded her release in April and international pressure by media and NGOs increased around her release.

Her colleague, Kurdish-Turkish reporter Ahmet Polad, has not been freed and his whereabouts are still not clear.

"We demand the immediate and unconditional release of Ahmet Polad," said Meister, adding that unrestricted access to him must be provided for doctors, lawyers and his family.

Michelmann, who is originally from the western German city of Cologne, had been reporting from Syria since 2022. She and Polad worked for Istanbul-based Etkin News Agency ETHA and Ozgur TV, which operates across several cities in Europe, CPJ said.

Michelmann's lawyer thanked the staff of the German foreign ministry and the German embassies in Damascus and Beirut for helping with the reporter's release.

Her family expressed relief that she had finally been freed and able to leave Syria.

"I am immensely relieved that my sister is now free," said her brother Antonius Michelmann. "This was only possible because of the tremendous solidarity shown to Eva and Ahmet and to both our families."

"It is now high time for Ahmet to be released as well," he added. (AP)