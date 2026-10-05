German Green Steel shares climb  over 3 pc in market debut trade

NEW DELHI, Oct 5: Shares of German Green Steel and Power Ltd on Monday climbed over 3 per cent in their trading debut against the issue price of Rs 139.

The stock listed at Rs 143.50, up 3.23 per cent from the issue price on the BSE.

At the NSE, it started trading at Rs 142, a premium of 2.15 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 1,004.03 crore.

The initial public offer of German Green Steel and Power Ltd received 28.98 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Tuesday last week.

The company's Rs 304-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 132-139 per equity share.

The Gujarat-based iron and steel maker's IPO had a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 290 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 10 lakh equity shares.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for expansion of the company's manufacturing facility at Samakhiyali, Kutch, Gujarat, setting up a hybrid wind and solar power plant, repayment of debt and general corporate purposes.

German Green Steel and Power is a vertically integrated iron and steel manufacturing company. Its product portfolio comprises TMT bars, MS billets and sponge iron. (PTI)