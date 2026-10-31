Geospatial capabilities among key determinants of India’s future economic growth: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 30: Delivering the keynote address at a workshop on "Government & Industry Synergy for Geospatial Transformation: Co-Creating the Geospatial Economy for Viksit Bharat 2047" in New Delhi today, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the Department of Atomic Energy and the Department of Space, said geospatial capabilities would be a key determinant of India's future economic growth. The workshop was organised by the Survey of India under the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India.

The Minister also participated in a roundtable discussion with senior Government officials and industry leaders on opportunities, challenges and perspectives for taking the geospatial sector forward.

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Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated the exhibition and interacted with exhibitors.He said geospatial information had evolved from a technical resource for mapping and surveying into a strategic national asset for economic growth. Several far-reaching geospatial reforms had been undertaken over the past 12-13 years with the encouragement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, adding that implementing them had required courage and conviction.

The Minister highlighted the transformation of the Survey of India from an organisation focused on traditional, labour-intensive surveying to one adapting to satellite-based mapping, drones and computer-based technologies. Recalling his visit to its Dehradun campus, he said its historic working arrangements reflected the physical demands of surveying in earlier times, while today's work required young professionals with technology and computing skills.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also called for stronger public-private partnerships to expand markets, develop viable business models and encourage startups and MSMEs. He said the National Geospatial Policy 2022 provided an open framework that could accommodate emerging technologies, including geospatial artificial intelligence (AI). Describing AI as a tool that could improve the speed and precision of work, he said its use should be encouraged across sectors.

The Minister urged Government departments to identify areas in which they could work with the Survey of India and asked the Surveyor General to organise virtual meetings to familiarise them with the organisation's capabilities. Wider awareness, he said, could help departments and private industry identify opportunities for collaboration. Emphasising industry's role in advancing the sector, he said the way forward was to "enable, invest and adopt"-enabling to build confidence, investing to develop capability, and adopting geospatial solutions to generate economic growth

Prof. Umesh V. Waghmare, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, said geospatial infrastructure could help organise information on national resources and support their optimal use, including during the energy transition. He noted that the National Geospatial Policy 2022 recognised DST as the nodal agency for the geospatial domain and provided for a liberal environment for the generation, accessibility and use of data.

During the roundtable discussion, the Minister said that the Government is committed to creating a more business-friendly and facilitative environment by simplifying procedures, removing unnecessary regulations and encouraging innovation. Emphasising the importance of collaboration between the Government and private sector, the Minister highlighted successful models in sectors such as space and biotechnology that can be replicated to accelerate growth. He also encouraged stakeholders to identify procedural bottlenecks, leverage Government support mechanisms and work together to unlock the immense potential of the geospatial sector.

The workshop was attended by S. K. Sinha, Surveyor General of India; Srikant Sastri, Chairman, Geospatial Data Promotion & Development Committee (GDPDC); and Prof. Umesh V. Waghmare, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology (DST).