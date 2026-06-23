George Lucas to voice character in 'Minions & Monsters'

LOS ANGELES, June 23: Hollywood filmmaker George Lucas, known for the "Star Wars" films, is set to lend his voice in "Minions & Monsters".

The film is directed by Pierre Coffin and is set to release on July 1. It is produced by Chris Meledandri and Bill Ryan under Illumination, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

Meledandri recalled meeting the filmmaker. "I had this privilege of meeting George about two years ago, and what led to my meeting him is how much he loves Illumination movies, and specifically 'Despicable Me,' and even more specifically, the Minions," Meledandri said. "It was such a thrill to learn that and then to share it with the team, because obviously he's among a very small group of people who the entire studio shares a level of respect for that is just off the charts."

"An idea for a character came up out of the story, and so I said to Pierre (Coffin), who co-wrote the movie with Brian Lynch, and Bill Ryan, who produces with me on the film, and I just said, 'Well, what if we could get George?' And they're like, 'Are you kidding me?' I had no idea, but I got such a fast yes," he added.

The film revolves around yellow henchmen as they attempt to film a monster movie in 1920s Hollywood.

Coffin, Zoey Deutch, Bobby Moynihan, Jeff Bridges, Christoph Waltz, Jesse Eisenberg, Phil LaMarr and Trey Parker, among others are also voicing the characters in the film. (PTI)