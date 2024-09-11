Gensol-Matrix to set up India’s first green hydrogen valley project in Pune

New Delhi, Sept 11: Gensol Engineering on Wednesday said the company in collaboration with Matrix Gas & Renewables Ltd has secured an order to set up India’s first green hydrogen valley project in Pune.

The green hydrogen production plant will be set up on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis through electrolysis route, according to a BSE filing.

“Government of India has taken a great step in promoting these Hydrogen Valleys through Department of Science & Technology (DST). We are going to supply green hydrogen to the specialty chemical sector in Pune, Maharashtra on round-the-clock basis to develop the green hydrogen economy in India,” Anmol Jaggi, Managing Director, Gensol Engineering said.

The green hydrogen valley is being facilitated by National Chemicals Laboratories (NCL), Pune in Kurkumbh region.

Gensol Engineering is a leading player in the renewable energy sector specializing in solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and electric mobility solutions.

Matrix Gas & Renewables is a fast growing green hydrogen infrastructure developer and natural gas aggregator. (PTI)