Genetic screening can transform heart disease prevention: Dr Sushil

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: Head of the Department of Cardiology, GMCH Jammu, Dr Sushil Sharma conducted a day-long cardiac awareness-cum-health check-up camp in association with the Punjab Kesari Group in memory of late Swadesh Chopra at Udas Marg Sanstha, R S Pura.

The camp offered comprehensive cardiac screening, including blood pressure and blood sugar tests, ECG, clinical evaluation and personalised medical consultation. Participants were also educated about the importance of early detection and prevention of heart disease.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr Sharma said cardiovascular disease continues to be the leading cause of death globally, but advances in precision medicine are transforming cardiac care by focusing on prevention rather than treatment. He explained that genomic research now enables early identification of inherited heart conditions such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, familial hypercholesterolemia and inherited rhythm disorders, allowing timely intervention, family screening and preventive treatment to reduce the risk of heart attacks, strokes and sudden cardiac death.

He also highlighted the growing role of pharmacogenomics in selecting the most suitable cardiovascular medicines and dosages based on an individual's genetic profile, leading to improved treatment outcomes and fewer adverse drug reactions.

Emphasizing preventive healthcare, Dr Sharma advised people to follow a balanced diet, remain physically active, maintain a healthy weight, manage stress, undergo regular health check-ups and completely avoid tobacco. He noted that quitting smoking significantly lowers cardiovascular risk and improves long-term heart health.

The programme was graced by Gharu Ram Bhagat (MLA) and Mahant Rajesh Sharma. The management committee of Udas Marg Sanstha, including Mahatma Bhagwan Dass, Guru Mata Bimla Devi, Daya Ram, Hansraj Dogra, Rajkumar, Tarsem Raj, Ashok Skolia, Harbans Lal, and Dalip Kumar, were present on the occasion.

Others who were part of this humane efforts included Dr Aditya Sharma, Dr Divyanshi Sharma and Dr Adarsh Sharma. Paramedics and volunteers included Ranjit Singh, Maneet Kumar, Mohd Altaf, Jatin Bhasin, Vikas Kumar, Gourav Sharma, Maninder Singh, Narinder Dutta, Rohit Nayyar, Shubham Sharma, Mukesh Sharma and Anmol Singh.