General Category People Front seeks bringing down reservation to 50 pc

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 24: In a meeting held under the chairmanship of Raj Kumar Banathia, the members of General Category People Front deliberated upon the socio economic and political problems being faced by the people.

Addressing the meeting Yash Paul Sanson, President of the Front, appealed to the Govt of JK UT to bring down the existing reservation to 50 percent. He stressed that 50 percent reservation limit should not be breached and the families that have already achieved significant economic stability, social advancement and representation in senior position should not continue receiving reservation benefits indefinitely.

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He also condemned alleged prejudice, bias, step motherly treatment and unabated discrimination with General Category people in socio economic and political spheres.

Front General Secretary S.N. Sharma demanded total abolition of reservation and to ensure the complete implementation of fundamental rights of equality, justice, liberty and dignity and equal opportunities to all citizens by removing the restrictions imposed on General category applicants.

He said it was unfortunate that BJP as a political party ignored its core voters as it has committed a mistake of taking General Category people for granted.

V.K Sharma, Bhushan Pargal and others also addressed the meeting.