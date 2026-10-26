General body meeting of Kashyap Rajput Sabha held

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 25: General body meeting of Kashyap Rajput Sabha, HQ Moti Bazar, Jammu, was held today under the leadership of Murari Lal Balgotra, President of the Sabha.

Various issue were discussed in the meeting and the members also suggested many ideas to improve the functioning and development of the under construction Kashyap Bhawan.

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While inspecting the ongoing furnishing work of Sabha, all the team members expressed their satisfaction on pace and quality of the construction/ furnishing work of Ground floor Hall of KRPS.

According to a press release, Rs 25 lakh were already released by Yudhvir Sethi, MLA, Jammu East on the eve of birth anniversary of Maharishi Kashyap ji Maharaj on 5th of April, 2026 for completion of the furnishing work of the Sabha.

Darshan Kumar Mehra, State Coordinator, Jagdish Kumar State Coordinator, Kamar Mehra, General Secy, Vijay Mehra, Cashier, of All India Kashyap Samaj Samanavayya Simiti and Bodh Raj Dogra, Chief Advisor, Krishan Chand, Vice President, who had attended the seminar at Dehradun in the first week of October on behalf of the Kashyap Rajput Sabha, Jammu, shared their experience. Murari Lal Balgotra also spoke on the occasion.

Those who attend the meeting, included Jeet Raj, Vice President, Gopal Sanotra, General Secy, Puran Chand, Ashok Dogra, Vice President, Vijay Mehra, Shub Kumar, Tirath Ram and Ravi Kumar, Secretary of the Sabha.