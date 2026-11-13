General amnesty be declared for people booked since 1990: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 12: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari today urged the Central Government to declare a general amnesty for people booked or jailed in Jammu and Kashmir since 1990, saying many young people continue to face difficulties obtaining police verification for jobs and passports.

Addressing a press conference here, Bukhari appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to consider the amnesty, arguing that circumstances had changed and many people associated with the movement in the 1990s had since joined mainstream politics.

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"People of Jammu and Kashmir have now chosen the path of peace. I request that a general amnesty be declared in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

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He said many young people were unable to secure Government jobs, passports and other opportunities because of pending cases or difficulties in obtaining police verification.

Bukhari also criticised the reservation policy, saying the Government had failed to address concerns over its impact on young people in Kashmir. He said repeated assurances about reviewing and rationalising the policy had not resulted in meaningful changes.

Referring to recruitment in Jammu and Kashmir Bank, he questioned the delay in announcing vacancies and urged the bank to reconsider its upper age limit, saying candidates who had prepared for recruitment several years ago had lost valuable opportunities.

He called for an increase of at least five years in the upper age limit and questioned what he described as changes in the bank's recruitment policy.

Bukhari also demanded an amnesty for pending electricity bills and urged the Government to ensure adequate power supply, particularly during the winter months. "People are borrowing money to pay their electricity bills, while many households depend on electricity to run medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators," he said.

He urged the government to hold panchayat and municipal elections, saying elected local bodies were necessary to address people's everyday problems and strengthen grassroots democracy.

On the security situation, Bukhari said militant attacks should not derail the prevailing peace in Jammu and Kashmir. "If the Government of India is waiting for the last bullet to go silent, that will not be possible," he said, adding that occasional attacks should not be allowed to undermine the broader peace process.

He said people had chosen peace after 2019 but continued to face difficulties related to police verification, employment and other aspects of daily life.