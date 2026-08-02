Click. Track. Trust

Kumar Rohit

write2kumarrohit@outlook.com

When India celebrates its centenary of Independence in 2047, it won't just be a date on the calendar. It will mark the moment a new generation takes the steering wheel. Today's teenagers, first-time voters, and young entrepreneurs-Gen Z-are set to architect India's next chapter.

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Every generation dreams of building a better nation, but Gen Z navigates a fundamentally different reality. Born into a world of instant feedback, they order food with a tap, send money via UPI in seconds, and consult AI tools as casually as earlier generations used basic calculators. To them, digital tech isn't a shiny innovation-it's just how life functions.

Naturally, the India they envision for 2047 isn't anchored solely in grand speeches or political slogans. Their demand is practical: institutions that work, processes that are transparent, and a system they can actually trust.

Their civic expectations boil down to three simple words: Click. Track. Trust.

Click: Fixing Administrative Glitches

India has built world-class Digital Public Infrastructure. Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, and CoWIN have set global benchmarks for inclusive governance. Direct transfers hit bank accounts seamlessly, and official documents sit securely on our phones.

Yet, any youngster will tell you the paradox persists. Booking a train ticket takes minutes, but getting a simple government certificate or correcting an official record can drag on for weeks. Good governance and rapid development cannot be truly sustainable as long as the administrative system continues to suffer from these systemic glitches- opacity, unnecessary delays, and bureaucratic friction. To Gen Z, this isn't just a minor administrative annoyance; it's a design fail.

By 2047, basic digital access won't be enough. The real test will be simplicity and predictability. If commercial platforms can eliminate friction, governance must keep up. Citizens shouldn't need middlemen, political leverage, or endless visits to public offices to claim what is rightfully theirs. The ideal government ought to operate almost invisibly in the background, effortlessly empowering citizens to study, innovate, and build.

Track: Identifying the Red Flags in Governance

Gen Z doesn't evaluate leadership based on grand manifestos; they look for proof. Raised in an era of instant fact-checking, they actively compare promises with real-world outcomes.

Where is public money going? Why is a job recruitment drive stalled? What is the real progress on local infrastructure?

Malpractices in competitive examinations, paper leaks, and corruption are the ultimate red flags for meritorious young people. Competitive exams represent years of hard work, emotional investment, and financial sacrifice for millions of families. Every leak or unexplained postponement undermines their faith in fairness and equal opportunity. Legislation can punish corruption, but public confidence can't be legislated into existence-it has to be earned through consistency.

Imagine municipal budgets displayed on interactive digital dashboards, public projects tracked live by citizens, or recruitment exams backed by tamper-proof digital accountability. When citizens can click for service and track performance, trust ceases to be a buzzword-it becomes the default setting of democracy.

Trust: The Foundation of Progress

Technology simplifies life, and transparency builds accountability, but their ultimate goal is to foster trust. Trust is what reassures a young founder to invest their savings in a startup, gives parents faith in meritocracy, and convinces ordinary citizens that justice is fair.

Gen Z's aspirations reflect this mindset shift. The old goalpost was securing a safe job; today's youth want to create. They are building startups, freelancing globally, designing AI software, and launching green ventures. To fuel this energy, education must move past mere marksheets, shifting focus toward critical thinking, adaptability, and lifelong learning. Simultaneously, the justice system must modernize so that tracking a court case is as straightforward as tracking an online delivery.

Sustainable, Inclusive, and Ethical: An Upgraded Ramrajya

This vision extends beyond economic machinery into social and ethical transformation:

Climate Action: Having grown up alongside unpredictable weather and severe air pollution, Gen Z views sustainability not as an environmental luxury, but as an economic necessity. For them, clean transport, renewable energy, and circular business models are non-negotiable.

Social Compassion & Mental Health: Digital platforms have connected us, but they have also amplified division. Gen Z's major responsibility will be learning how to disagree without becoming polarized. In a digital world often dominated by outrage, we need a culture where kindness trends instead of hatred on social media, and where mental health and respect for diversity receive as much priority as technological advancement.

An Upgraded Version of Ramrajya: In many ways, the aspirations of today's youth reflect an upgraded version of Ramrajya envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi-one that harmoniously combines timeless values of truth, non-violence, integrity, and social compassion with the possibilities offered by modern technology. It represents a system driven by merit over influence, outcomes over hype, and fairness over inheritance.

The Social Contract at India@100

Two decades is a short window in history. The students learning to code today will soon lead industries, shape policy, and govern communities.

Economic growth and military strength matter, but none of them endure if citizens feel the system is rigged. Gen Z's ultimate demand isn't just about faster tech; it's about institutional fairness.

* Click-because governance should be effortless.

* Track-because transparency fuels democracy.

* Trust-because a nation's true strength lies in the confidence its people place in its institutions and each other.

If India eliminates administrative glitches, heeds these warning red flags, and delivers on that trust, 2047 will mark more than an anniversary. It will signal the arrival of a mature, fair, and truly prosperous Republic.

The author is Director of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Academy of Social Security (PDUNASS), New Delhi, and Additional Central Provident Fund Commissioner (Headquarters).