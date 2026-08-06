GE Vernova T&D net profit  rises 25 pc to Rs 363 cr in Q1

NEW DELHI, Aug 6: GE Vernova T&D India has posted a nearly 25 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 362.99 crore for the June quarter.

The company's net profit was Rs 291.2 crore in the corresponding period last year, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Total income rose to Rs 1,877.98 crore in the June quarter from Rs 1,346.43 crore in the same period a year ago.

Order bookings stood at Rs 11.4 billion in the quarter, against Rs 16.2 billion in the quarter ended June 2025, marking 30 per cent year-on-year decline, according to a company release.

Sandeep Zanzaria, Managing Director & CEO, GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, said, "...To better serve our customers, we are investing in capex to strengthen our capabilities across HVDC, transformers and reactors, gas-insulated switchgear, circuit breakers, instrument transformers, disconnectors, bushings, and air-core reactors." (PTI)